Over 20 panchayats oppose tungsten mining proposal in Madurai

More than 20 panchayats of four panchayat unions in Madurai district unanimously passed resolution to oppose the proposed tungsten operation in Melur region at the gram sabha meeting held on the occasion of Local Governance Day on Saturday.

As a continuation to the rampant protest carried out in the district by various organisations to show their unwillingness to allow tungsten mining operation, people of various villages located in and around Melur region passed resolutions not to allow any such operation.

K. Selvaraj, an environmental activist from Melur, said that to show their strength in opposing a project intended to profit a company and destroy livelihood of thousands of people, public from villages all around the area have made the decision through consensus.

Mr. Selvaraj pointed out the panchayats - Arittapatti, Meenkshipuram, Therkutheru, Narasingampatti, Mangulam, Pulipatti, Etimangalam, Vellaripatti, Kidaripatti, Amoor in Melur panchayat union, Etimangalam, Kambur, Kesampatti, Karungalakudi, Ayyapatti, Kachirayanpatti, Thumbaipatti in Kottampatti panchayat union, Arumbanur, Kodikulam, Sittampatti, Panaikulam, Thamaraipatti, Poolampatti, Idayapatti in Madurai East union, Thidiyan panchayat in Chellampatti panchayat union, Vannivelampatti panchayat in - Kallupatti panchayat union – which have passed a resolution at the meeting.

Not only the panchayats, which were to be directly affected by the mining, passed resolutions, but other villages also passed a resolution opposing the proposed mining, displaying their solidarity, he added.

“The people who were already affected by the quarries joined together to protest through a democratic manner in a bid to prevent any such projects in their area,” Mr. Selvaraj noted.

The villagers of Kottampatti panchayat said that anything that was recorded at the gram sabha minutes should be reflecting people’s opinion and, in that case, the resolutions passed in the meeting apparently showed their mindset.

As the area of proposed tungsten mining also involved Arittapatti, a bio-diversity heritage site declared by Tamil Nadu government to protect its natural and cultural resources, the people were doubtful about its future.

“We hope that the Tamil Nadu government would deny permission for the project,” they added.

