 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Over 20 panchayats oppose tungsten mining proposal in Madurai

Published - November 23, 2024 07:52 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

 More than 20 panchayats of four panchayat unions in Madurai district unanimously passed resolution to oppose the proposed tungsten operation in Melur region at the gram sabha meeting held on the occasion of Local Governance Day on Saturday. 

As a continuation to the rampant protest carried out in the district by various organisations to show their unwillingness to allow tungsten mining operation, people of various villages located in and around Melur region passed resolutions not to allow any such operation. 

K. Selvaraj, an environmental activist from Melur, said that to show their strength in opposing a project intended to profit a company and destroy livelihood of thousands of people, public from villages all around the area have made the decision through consensus.

Mr. Selvaraj pointed out the panchayats - Arittapatti, Meenkshipuram, Therkutheru, Narasingampatti, Mangulam, Pulipatti, Etimangalam, Vellaripatti, Kidaripatti, Amoor in Melur panchayat union, Etimangalam, Kambur, Kesampatti, Karungalakudi, Ayyapatti, Kachirayanpatti, Thumbaipatti in Kottampatti panchayat union, Arumbanur, Kodikulam, Sittampatti, Panaikulam, Thamaraipatti, Poolampatti, Idayapatti in Madurai East union, Thidiyan panchayat in Chellampatti panchayat union, Vannivelampatti panchayat in - Kallupatti panchayat union – which have passed a resolution at the meeting.  

Not only the panchayats, which were to be directly affected by the mining, passed resolutions, but other villages also passed a resolution opposing the proposed mining, displaying their solidarity, he added.  

“The people who were already affected by the quarries joined together to protest through a democratic manner in a bid to prevent any such projects in their area,” Mr. Selvaraj noted.  

The villagers of Kottampatti panchayat said that anything that was recorded at the gram sabha minutes should be reflecting people’s opinion and, in that case, the resolutions passed in the meeting apparently showed their mindset.

As the area of proposed tungsten mining also involved Arittapatti, a bio-diversity heritage site declared by Tamil Nadu government to protect its natural and cultural resources, the people were doubtful about its future.  

“We hope that the Tamil Nadu government would deny permission for the project,” they added.

Published - November 23, 2024 07:52 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.