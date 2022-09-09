Over 2 tonnes of ration rice seized near Dindigul; two held

Sleuths attached to the Dindigul unit of Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department arrested two persons and seized 2.1 tonnes of illegally stored ration rice from them at Ayyampalayam junction on Sempatti-Batlagundu road near Dindigul on Thursday night.

The police identified the accused as M. Prabhu, 27, and M. Kathiresan, 40, both of Madurai.

Upon receiving a tip-off, the police intercepted the lorry driven by Kathiresan at Ayyampalayam junction and seized the ration rice packed in 42 bags each containing 50 kg. The police also seized the lorry used by them.

The duo were booked under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Scheduled Commodities (Regulation of Distribution by Card System) Order, 1982, and the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

They were remanded to judicial custody, the police said.