Over 18,800 take up TNUSRB exam in Dindigul, Theni districts

November 27, 2022 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran inspecting an examination centre near Dindigul on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) on Sunday conducted a written examination for the recruitment of grade II police constables, jail warders and firemen across Dindigul and Theni districts.

Out of the total 11,814 candidates who had applied, including 9,741 men, 2,072 women and one transperson, 1,927 did not turn up across the six exam centres in Dindigul district.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 9,887 candidates took up the exam amidst tight security and surveillance.

Inspector General of Police, Technical Services, A.G. Babu, inspected a few exam centres while Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran inspected the exam centres in the peripheries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In Theni district, exams were held in 13 centres and hall tickets were given to 10,733 candidates. Out of which, 8,963 candidates, including 7,916 men, 1,046 women and one transwoman, appeared for the exam.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US