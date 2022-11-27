Over 18,800 take up TNUSRB exam in Dindigul, Theni districts

November 27, 2022 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) on Sunday conducted a written examination for the recruitment of grade II police constables, jail warders and firemen across Dindigul and Theni districts.

Out of the total 11,814 candidates who had applied, including 9,741 men, 2,072 women and one transperson, 1,927 did not turn up across the six exam centres in Dindigul district.

As many as 9,887 candidates took up the exam amidst tight security and surveillance.

Inspector General of Police, Technical Services, A.G. Babu, inspected a few exam centres while Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran inspected the exam centres in the peripheries.

In Theni district, exams were held in 13 centres and hall tickets were given to 10,733 candidates. Out of which, 8,963 candidates, including 7,916 men, 1,046 women and one transwoman, appeared for the exam.