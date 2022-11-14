Over 18,000 farmers received crop loans so far in Dindigul district, says Palani MLA

November 14, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Out of the total crop loans worth ₹6,341.89 crore disbursed by the Department of Cooperation during the current financial year, ₹215.67 crore was allocated to 18,699 farmers in Dindigul district alone, said Palani Member of Legislative Assembly I.P. Senthilkumar on Monday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the 69th All India Cooperative Week at the Dindigul Central Cooperative Bank in the presence of Dindigul MP P.Velusamy, Vedasandur MLA S.Gandhirajan and Collector S. Visakan.

Mr. Senthilkumar said that 8,44,062 farmers across the State had benefitted from the crop loans disbursed until now. Further, a total of ₹10,292 crore of crop loans benefiting 14,84,052 farmers have been disbursed for the financial year 2021-22.

He noted that loans worth ₹2,755 crore taken by women’s self-help groups from cooperative banks and cooperative unions have been waived off.

Mr. Senthilkumar noted that out of the 284 cooperative credit societies in Dindigul region, 194 societies function in rural areas. During the current year, 1,460 new members have been added to the credit societies and loans worth ₹62.69 crore have been disbursed to them.

Steps are being taken to establish a Cooperative Training Institute in Kodaikanal and an Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Corporation Hospital in Dindigul, he added.

The MLA hoisted the co-operative flag and administered a pledge as part of the event.

Mr. Visakan said that over 1,200 differently abled persons in the district have been sanctioned loans under various schemes by the Department of Cooperative. Plans are under way to sanction loans to destitute widows as well, he added.

Mayor J. Ilamathi, Deputy Mayor S. Rajappa, Dindigul Regional Co-operative Societies Joint Registrar K. Gandhinathan and others were present.