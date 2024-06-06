Over 1.76 lakh candidates to appear for Group 4 exam in three southern districts on June 9

Over 1.76 lakh candidates are expected to write the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s Group 4 examination to be held on Sunday (June 9) at 678 centres in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts.

In Tirunelveli district, 57,787 candidates will write the examination at 266 centres in Tirunelveli, Palayamkottai, Manur, Ambasamudram, Cheranmahadevi, Nanguneri, Radhapuram, and Thisaiyanvilai taluks between 9.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. Candidates may download their hall tickets from the TNPSC website.

District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan said the candidates should reach their respective examination centres before 9 a.m. They will not be allowed to enter the centre after 9 a.m. Mobile phones, smart watches, and other electronic gadgets will not be allowed.

“The district administration has made arrangements for operating special buses from various parts of the district to the examination centres. If the candidates have any doubt about their examination centre, the distance from their home, the duration of travel and so on, they may visit the place a day in advance to avert last minute confusion,” Dr. Karthikeyan said.

A Deputy Collector had been designated for each taluk as Monitoring Officer for conducting the examination and 13 flying squads would be on the move to check malpractice. The entire examination process would be recorded on camera. The candidates could get their doubts clarified by contacting 1800 419 0928, Dr. Karthikeyan said.

Kanniyakumari centres

In Kanniyakumari district, 60,095 candidates are writing the examination in 212 centres. In a statement, District Collector P.N. Sridhar said the candidates, who had been assigned S.M. Matriculation Higher Secondary School (Centre code 0801 Hall number 018), near Thanumalayan Temple – 629704, Suchindram, should go to S.M.S.M. Higher Secondary School near Thanumalayan Temple, Suchindram.

Since the examination centre in Child Jesus Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Unnamalaikkadai, had been wrongly mentioned as ‘Sunnamalaikkadai’, the candidates should come to the Child Jesus Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Unnamalaikkadai (Hall number 008, Centre code 0807) near Kulasekaram bus stand, Mr. Sridhar said.

In Thoothukudi district, 58,373 candidates are expected to write their examination in 200 examination centres in 10 taluks.

District Collector G. Lakshmipathy, in a statement, said the address of the examination centre at S.S.N. Government Model Higher Secondary School (Centre code 009) had been wrongly printed in the hall ticket as S.S.N. Government Model Higher Secondary School, 1 – 83, Ave Maria Park, Pannamparai Junction, Satankulam (TK), Thoothukudi district.

This examination centre would be at S.S.N. Government Model Higher Secondary School (S. Santhosha Nadar Government Model Higher Secondary School), Kommadikkottai village on Udangudi-Thisaiyanvilai Road in Sattankulam taluk. Hence, the candidates who had been allotted S.S.N. Government Model Higher Secondary School examination centre should come to Kommadikottai village, the Collector said.