Over 17,000 candidates appear for TNPSC exam in Sivaganga

Collector P. Madhusudan Reddy inspects an examination centre in Sivaganga on Saturday.

Ramanathapuram district recorded an attendance of 86% at the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group II and II-A examinations held on Saturday.

The examination was conducted in 71 centres across Sivaganga, Shencottah, and Karaikudi with Sivaganga having the highest number of candidates in the district, according to a press release.

Of the total 20,204 candidates given the hall tickets, 17,325 appeared for the examination and an attendance of 86% was recorded.

As many as 2,879 candidates did not turn up for the exam.

The exams were conducted with 16 mobile teams, 16 flying squads and 142 hall supervisors in place, added the release.

Videographers were also engaged to capture the examination in all the centres to record the entire happenings.

For every exam centre, a team comprising Tahsildar and two police personnel were formed to ensure smooth transportation of question papers and answer sheets before and after the exam from the Treasury.

Adequate transport facilities, uninterrupted power supply, well-ventilated exam halls, and drinking and toilet facilities had been arranged for the convenience of candidates at the exam centres, said Collector P. Madhusudan Reddy.

He carried out inspection at the exam centre at Mannar Higher Secondary School in Sivaganga.