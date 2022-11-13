Over 15,700 people turn up at camps to make changes in voters’ list

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
November 13, 2022 20:25 IST

Over 15,700 forms were received during the special voters’ list revision camps held in the seven Assembly Constituencies of Dindigul district in the past two days.

As per official data shared by the district administration, a total of 15,769 forms – 6,151 and 9,618 were received on November 12 and 13 respectively at the camps held at all designated polling centres across the district.

Those who have completed 18 years of age, submitted forms to include and delete names, making corrections of entries or making changes in addresses in the draft electoral list through forms 6, 7 and 8 respectively.

It is to be noted that Athoor constituency has the highest number of voters with 2,90,736 while Oddanchatram has the lowest number of voters with 2,38,242 voters. The district also has more number of women voters (9,58,815) than the number of men voters (9,08,812).

The highest number of forms – 3,250 – received was at the Natham Constituency during the two-day camp.

Similar special camps will be conducted on November 26 and 27 in the respective polling booths in the district between 10 a.m and 5 p.m.

