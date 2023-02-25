Over 1,500 candidates take up TNPSC Group 2 exam in Dindigul

February 25, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Over 1,500 students appeared for Group 2 and 2-a conducted by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) at seven halls in Dindigul on Saturday.

According to official data, 1,531 candidates and 1,550 candidates appeared in the forenoon and afternoon sessions respectively. The total number of registered candidates were 1,638, while 195 candidates did not turn up for the exam.

One mobile team, eight videographers, 163 invigilators and seven chief invigilators were involved in the smooth conduct of the exam.

Collector S. Visakan inspected the exam centre at Parvathy’s Arts and Science College and took stock of the arrangements made.