HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 1,500 candidates take up TNPSC Group 2 exam in Dindigul

February 25, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Collector S. Visakan inspects an examination centre in Dindigul on Saturday.

Collector S. Visakan inspects an examination centre in Dindigul on Saturday.

Over 1,500 students appeared for Group 2 and 2-a conducted by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) at seven halls in Dindigul on Saturday.

According to official data, 1,531 candidates and 1,550 candidates appeared in the forenoon and afternoon sessions respectively. The total number of registered candidates were 1,638, while 195 candidates did not turn up for the exam.

One mobile team, eight videographers, 163 invigilators and seven chief invigilators were involved in the smooth conduct of the exam.

Collector S. Visakan inspected the exam centre at Parvathy’s Arts and Science College and took stock of the arrangements made.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.