Over 1,500 arrested for staging road roko against Centre

February 16, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Madurai

Over 1,500 members of various trade unions were arrested when they staged a road roko near Kattabomman statue junction on Friday.

The protest was part of the nation-wide strike call given by various trade unions against the decade-old ‘anti-people’ policies of Narendra Modi Government in the Centre.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan inaugurated the protest. During his brief address, he said that the Modi Government was using drones to drop tear gas shells against its own farmers who are protesting in Delhi seeking minimum support price of their produce.

He also flayed the Modi Government for allowing the nation’s 45% of the wealth to remain with 1% of the affluent people. The protest was led by the Labour Progressive Federation leader C. Karunanidhi.

The agitators demanded the Centre to check the rising price of essential commodities, to disburse the benefits of various welfare boards without delay and to bring down the prices of petrol and diesel.

Among other demands are immediate commencement of construction of AIIMS in Madurai.

Railway land should not be sold to private entities. The Government should revoke the amendment to 44 labour laws which were made into four codes.

Hundreds of workers, including a good number of women, took part in the protest. A huge posse of policemen was deployed at the junction to prevent the protesters from barging into the railway station.

Leaders of various trade unions S. Kannan (CITU), Pather Vellai (HMS), Rajasekaran (INTUC), Sethu (AITUC) and Mehaboob John (MLF) were present at the protest.

Meanwhile, members of Southern Railway Mazdoor Union staged a protest on the railway premises.

The protesters led by the union Madurai divisional secretary J.M. Rafi urged the Centre to give up the move to privatise profit-making public sector units.

He also flayed the Centre for not fulfilling its poll promise of providing 2 crore jobs every year.

The workers also wanted to scrap new pension scheme and sought to reintroduce old pension scheme.

Assistant divisional secretary V. Ramkumar spoke.