GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 1,500 arrested for staging road roko against Centre

February 16, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau
Members of trade unions staging a road roko in Madurai on Friday.

Members of trade unions staging a road roko in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Over 1,500 members of various trade unions were arrested when they staged a road roko near Kattabomman statue junction on Friday.

The protest was part of the nation-wide strike call given by various trade unions against the decade-old ‘anti-people’ policies of Narendra Modi Government in the Centre.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan inaugurated the protest. During his brief address, he said that the Modi Government was using drones to drop tear gas shells against its own farmers who are protesting in Delhi seeking minimum support price of their produce.

He also flayed the Modi Government for allowing the nation’s 45% of the wealth to remain with 1% of the affluent people. The protest was led by the Labour Progressive Federation leader C. Karunanidhi.

The agitators demanded the Centre to check the rising price of essential commodities, to disburse the benefits of various welfare boards without delay and to bring down the prices of petrol and diesel.

Among other demands are immediate commencement of construction of AIIMS in Madurai.

Railway land should not be sold to private entities. The Government should revoke the amendment to 44 labour laws which were made into four codes.

Hundreds of workers, including a good number of women, took part in the protest. A huge posse of policemen was deployed at the junction to prevent the protesters from barging into the railway station.

Leaders of various trade unions S. Kannan (CITU), Pather Vellai (HMS), Rajasekaran (INTUC), Sethu (AITUC) and Mehaboob John (MLF) were present at the protest.

Meanwhile, members of Southern Railway Mazdoor Union staged a protest on the railway premises.

The protesters led by the union Madurai divisional secretary J.M. Rafi urged the Centre to give up the move to privatise profit-making public sector units.

He also flayed the Centre for not fulfilling its poll promise of providing 2 crore jobs every year.

The workers also wanted to scrap new pension scheme and sought to reintroduce old pension scheme.

Assistant divisional secretary V. Ramkumar spoke.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.