Over 150 government, corporation school students selected to visit Space Centre in Sriharikota

February 04, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - MADURAI

Over 150 students from government and corporation schools will be taken by Queen Mira International School (QMIS) in Madurai along with 30 of its students on an educational tour to the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media on Saturday, QMIS Chairman C. Chandran said the school along with M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation as part of executing its social responsibility wanted to provide technical exposure to students on space technology. The students were selected through inter-school competitions titled ‘The Little Emperors’ conducted by QMIS, he said.

Managing director Abinath Chandran said the science tour was arranged under the guidance of R. Thiruchenthuran of the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Vision 2020 and upon approval from ISRO, Madurai Corporation and the schools concerned. He said that students from Class VI to IX were selected for the educational tour and teachers representing each school would accompany the students.

Director Academics Sujatha Guptan said the inter-school competitions saw the participation of over 6,000 students from over 200 schools including government, aided and corporation schools in seven districts — Madurai, Theni, Sivaganga, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram and Tenkasi.

The school also launched a song titled ‘Vanatha Vellaporom’ with lyrics by popular lyricist Madhan Karky and music by Jerard Felix. It is a space anthem created as a tribute to ISRO and to inspire and motivate students to become space scientists in future, according to the QMIS press release. The students will leave for the Space Centre from Madurai on February 12, visit the Space Centre on February 13 and return to Madurai the following day.