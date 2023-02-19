HamberMenu
Over 150 books donated to Dindigul District Jail library

February 19, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Students Remo Milton and Staria handing over books to officials at Dindigul District Jail on Saturday.

The Dindigul District Jail here on Saturday received over 150 books on the inaugural day of the ‘Koondukul Vaanam’ scheme aimed at inculcating reading habit among prison inmates.

Among the many who donated books, Remo Milton of Class IV and Staria of Class II handed over 100 books from their savings to District Jail Superintendent V. Manivannan. The scheme was implemented under the guidance of Director General of Police (Prisons), Amaraesh Pujari, Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) D. Pazhani and Superintendent of Madurai Central Prison, S. Vasantha Kannan. A similar book donation drive for the library was inaugurated at the Vedasandur sub-jail.

There are over 230 male prison inmates in the Dindigul District Jail. The scheme aims to boost book reading skills of prison inmates, equip the prison library better and thereby aid in their reformation, said prison officials.

A book donation box has also been placed in front of the Jail to encourage the public and bibliophiles to donate, said Mr. Manivannan. The most liked books by the inmates are motivational and self-help books, books by public orators and historical novels, said prison officials.

Mr. Kannan said that the scheme will be implemented in remaining sub-jails in the district very soon.

