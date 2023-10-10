Over 15 sovereigns of gold stolen from two locked houses in Srivilliputtur

October 10, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - Srivilliputtur

Over 15 sovereigns of gold jewellery were stolen after unidentified persons broke into a house in Sriram Nagar under Krishnankoil police station limits.

The police said the victim, driver R. Vijayakumar (45) and his family members had gone to a relative’s place in Murambu to attend a funeral on Saturday and had returned home on Sunday afternoon. They found that the grill gate and the front door of the house were broken open. The key of the almirah was left in the house. The accused had opened the almirah and had taken the valuables.

In another incident reported under Srivilliputtur Town police station limits, the house of Murugan in Tiruvannamalai was burgled when the husband and wife had gone out for work.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that his wife Mareeswari (36) grew suspicious when she saw the key of the locker, which was hidden in a saree, lying outside. When she checked the locker, she found the gold jewellery missing.

The police suspect that someone had taken the bedroom door key which was left in a shelf and opened the almirah with the keys left there. The police had deployed forensic experts and dog squad in both houses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.