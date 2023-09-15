Over 140 private firms ready to send their satellites by ISRO’s launch vehicles: Sivan

September 15, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Over 140 private firms are showing interest in sending their satellites into the space by the trustworthy launch vehicles of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), former Chairman of the space agency K. Sivan has said.

Speaking to reporters after participating in the golden jubilee celebrations of A.P.C. Mahalaxmi College here on Friday, Dr. Sivan said following the success of Chandrayaan 3 and the progress being achieved in ‘Gaganyaan’ programme for sending humans to space, over 140 private firms had expressed keen interest in joining hands with ISRO for sending their satellites to space for commercial purposes. ISRO had already started launching private satellites into predetermined orbits in the space.

Even though this business would ensure a huge revenue for ISRO, the private satellites would be launched only after a complete study of their nature and the objective as national security was paramount, he added.

He said work on establishing the second satellite launch port at Kulasekarapattinam in the district was progressing well as the State government had acquired 2,000 acres of the 2,400 acres required for the project and the remaining 400 acres would be acquired by November-end. The facility would be created on an outlay of ₹700 crore.

“The upcoming spaceport at Kulasekarapattinam will boost economic growth of this region phenomenally with a few hundred ancillary units making high-precision spares required for the launch facility will come up to create new jobs. With the startups triggering waves across the country with their products, we can expect a good number of these kinds of ventures here too,” Mr. Sivan said.