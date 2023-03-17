March 17, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Over 14 lakh new ration cards have been issued in the past 23 months across the State, said Minister for Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani on Friday.

He was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental projects in Oddanchatram Assembly Constituency at a cost of over ₹25 crore, according to a press release.

Mr Sakkarapani laid the foundation stone for road improvement works at an estimated cost of over ₹19 crore in Kethaiyarumbu, Puliyamarathukottai panchayat, Valayapatti and Idayakottai panchayats.

Construction of a passenger shelter at Devachinnampatti at a cost of ₹10 lakh, and road improvement works and construction of a community hall in Puliyurnatham panchayat at a cost of ₹13.79 crore commenced.

The Minister also threw open to public use completed projects at a cost of ₹47 lakh which included a kitchen building constructed as part of a community hall at Pazhayapatti at a cost of ₹20 lakh, an anganwadi centre constructed at a cost of ₹12.61 lakh and a fair price shop built at a cost of ₹14.59 lakh at Kodangipatti.

Community halls built at Idayakottai, Jogipatti, Sholiya Goundanur and E. Kallupatti constructed at a total cost of over ₹52 lakh as well as an overhead tank built at a cost of ₹35 lakh in Idayakottai were inaugurated for public use.

Laying new village roads

Mr Sakkarapani noted that out of the ₹2,000 crore allocated for laying roads spanning up to 2,000 km in the State, ₹100 crore has been allocated for laying roads up to 100-km within Oddanchatram Assembly Constituency. Further, he said several roads would also be laid in the Constituency as part of the budget of ₹4,000 crore allocated to lay 10,000 km of panchayat union roads as announced by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin recently. He added that a survey to repair roads less than one km has been carried out by the Department of Rural Development.

The Minister said there are various developmental works being undertaken at cost of ₹15 crore in Idayakottai panchayat and that steps would be taken to upgrade the Government Hospital in Idayakottai.

District Supply Officer Saravanan, Palani Revenue Divisional Officer S. Sivakumar, Oddanchatram Panchayat Union Chairperson Ayyammal and others were present.