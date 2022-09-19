Over 1,300 liquor bottles seized, one held

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
September 19, 2022 19:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

P. Kuppusami, 45, of Oddanchatram was arrested on the charge of possessing 1,395 Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor bottles and 150 kg of banned tobacco products near Oddanchatram on Monday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police raided the godown rented by Kuppusami to run his packaged drinking water business at Thummichampatti Pudur near Oddanchatram and seized liquor bottles and tobacco goods. The accused has been arrested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app