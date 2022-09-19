Over 1,300 liquor bottles seized, one held

P. Kuppusami, 45, of Oddanchatram was arrested on the charge of possessing 1,395 Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor bottles and 150 kg of banned tobacco products near Oddanchatram on Monday.

The police raided the godown rented by Kuppusami to run his packaged drinking water business at Thummichampatti Pudur near Oddanchatram and seized liquor bottles and tobacco goods. The accused has been arrested.