Over 1.25 tonnes of banned single-use plastic goods seized in Dindigul

April 28, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Corporation Commissioner R. Maheswari conducts a raid at a provision store in Dindigul on Friday

A team led by Corporation Commissioner R. Maheswari seized over 1.25 tonnes of single-use plastic bags during a surprise raid at a wholesale provision store on Main Road here on Friday.

The officials also slapped a fine of ₹50,000 on the shop owner. Further, the officials seized 40 kg of banned plastic items from a retail shop near Kumaran Park and a fine of 5,000 was levied.

“Despite efforts made to segregate and incinerate the plastic waste, to produce refuse derived fuel (RDF) that is transported to cement factories, it is becoming increasingly difficult to manage and recycle the plastic waste generated within the Corporation limits,” Ms Maheswari told The Hindu.

She said periodical raids would be conducted to curb the sales and use of single-use plastic items to make Dindigul a plastic-free city.” She said stringent action would be taken against violators.

City Health Officer (in charge) J. Sebastian said over 1.50 tonnes of single-use plastic had been seized since April 1 and a total fine of ₹1 lakh levied.

