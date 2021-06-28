Over 120 arrested during protest against undertrial’s murder

TIRUNELVELI

28 June 2021 20:17 IST

Police arrested 127 people when they attempted to go to Tirunelveli Collectorate from their village to hold a protest demanding “justice” for murder of a remand prisoner, S. Muthu Mano, inside Palayamkottai Central Prison.

Supporters of the remand prisoner, a history-sheeter from Vaagaikulam near Moontradaippu, who was beaten to death inside the prison on April 22, had announced that they would lay siege to the Collectorate on Monday to surrender their ration and Aadhaar cards demanding “justice”.

Muthu Mano’s family members refused to receive his body, despite a directive of tThe Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. They, along with supporters of the victim, demanded ₹2 crore as compensation and action against prison authorities cited as accused in his murder.

Over 500 policemen were deployed around the Collectorate, Palayamkottai Central Prison, Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital and Vannarpet on Monday.

As the protesters were about to leave Vaagaikulam for the Collectorate, police led by Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan detained 127 people including 57 women. They were released in the evening.