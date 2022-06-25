Over 11,000 aspirants write exams for SI recruitment

Aspirants take the examinations for the post of Sub-Inspector of Police in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy.

Over 11,000 police aspirants took up the written examinations for the post of Sub-Inspector of Police in Madurai on Saturday. The examination for the recruitment to the post were held in 20 centres in the district.

In the morning session, out of the total 13,948 candidates who applied, 11,673 were present and in the afternoon session out of the total 14,340 candidates who applied, 11,990 appeared for the examination.

The examination is conducted by Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board. The candidates were given instructions not to carry their mobile phones or any other electronic gadgets inside the exam halls.