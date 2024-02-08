ADVERTISEMENT

Over 1,100 women self-help groups in Thoothukudi get ₹134-crore loan

February 08, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Social Welfare Minister P.Geetha Jeevan takes part in a function to distribute loans to women self-help groups in Thoothukudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan handed over ₹134 crore-loans to 1,112 women self-help groups and ₹15 lakh-worth electric vehicles to three women SHGs here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Geetha said that rural women should know that public sector nationalised banks were ready to give them loans at interest rates fixed by the Reserve Bank of India. So, they should not get caught in the traps laid by moneylenders who charged exorbitant interest. If the women in need of financial assistance could submit the necessary documents with the banks, they would get the loans.

As many as 15,616 women SHGs from Thoothukudi district had been given ₹900.73-crore loans against the target of ₹881 crore during 2023 – 24.

“The value-added products of women SHGs from Tamil Nadu are winning the hearts of buyers in many countries. Hence, the potential for marketing your products is really high with the demand increasing every day. Hence, you should approach only the public sector banks for financial assistance as you can repay the loans with the sale of your quality products,” Ms. Geetha said.

 Explaining the salient features of ‘Puthumai Penn’ scheme, the Minister said that 11,922 girl dropouts had continued their education in the college after this path-breaking scheme was introduced to give them ₹1,000 a month.

Collector G. Lakshmipathi was present.

