Over 11 lakh women commuters have benefited from govt. scheme in Ramanathapuram: Collector

A little over 11 lakh women commuters have benefited by travelling free in Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses, since May 7, said Collector J. U. Chandrakala here on Sunday.

As part of the poll promise, the DMK president M. K. Stalin had in the manifesto stated that if they were elected to power, the State government would not collect the cost of ticket fares in the TNSTC buses from womenfolk in Tamil Nadu.

After coming to power, the Chief Minister had directed the authorities to ensure that the promise was kept. Following a G.O, women commuters have been travelling free of cost in town and mofussil routes. The TNSTC officials said that 11.14 lakh women, 5211 differently-abled persons travelled with 292 assistants/helpers and 266 transwomen had used the facility. On an average, the district had commuted around 35,000 to 40,000 women daily till date from May 7.

A woman from Kamuthi, who is a team member in a self-help-group said that the G.O by Chief Minister Mr Stalin had benefited her in a big way.

“Earlier, I used to pay ₹40 per day towards bus fare to go to markets and sell my wares. But, now I can save the money I spend on travel,” she said.

The officials also said that differently-abled women who required a helper were permitted to travel free.