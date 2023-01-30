Over 10.2 lakh metric tonnes of samba paddy procured so far, says Radhakrishnan

January 30, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - MADURAI

Over 10.2 lakh metric tonnes of ‘samba’ paddy crop has been procured so far across the State. A good growth has been achieved during the harvest of ‘kuruvai’ paddy crop this year as well, said Principal Secretary, Department of Co-operation, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection J. Radhakrishnan on Monday.

He was speaking to reporters after inspecting food storage godowns in the district along with Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar. He said that 1.38 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured until now through the 134 Direct Purchase Centres functioning in the district.

Speaking on the upcoming semi-covered sheds – a part of the open paddy storage facility – at the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation godown in Kappalur here, Mr Radhakrishnan said that there were reports of how paddy was damaged since it was stored in the open under just tarpaulins.

Following this, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had issued orders for setting up of semi-covered sheds with a total capacity of 2.86 lakh metric tonnes at 213 locations across the State. They are being set up at a total cost of ₹238 crores in the first phase along with the monetary assistance from National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), he said.

He added that the setting up of the sheds has been completed at 106 locations at a total cost of ₹105 crore. Further, three out of the five sheds at Kappalur were complete and the remaining would be completed within a month. The total capacity of the five sheds was 18,000 metric tonnes.

He assured that the process of verifying applications for filling up vacancies at fair price shops was under way.

Mr Radhakrishnan noted that over 13,000 cases related to smuggling ration rice has been registered since May 2021 and 132 people have been arrested under the Goondas Act in the State.

Earlier, the officials had inspected food storage godown at Thoppur, fair price shop at Alathur Panchayat, Madurai West Union and the movement of paddy for public distribution system (PDS) at the Koodal Nagar railway station on Sunday, said a press release.

Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies C. Gurumurthy, Joint Registrar of Pandiyan Cooperative Supermarket Priyadarshini, District Supply Officer M. Murugaselvi and others were present.