Over 10,000 students to write NEET in Madurai

All the COVID-19 protocols will be followed in the centres where NEET will be conducted

A little over 10,000 students are expected to take up the UG NEET (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test), conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), in Madurai district on Sunday.

The exam will be held between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. in 20 centres. P. Hamsapriya, Academic Director, Mahatma Group of Schools and NTA’s city coordinator to conduct NEET, said 12 candidates will be accommodated in a room at all centres. If the room is big, 24 will be accommodated. Students can take up the exam in Tamil and English. All the COVID-19 protocols will be followed in the centres.

Apart from a mask provided with every question paper, hand sanitiser, gloves, water bottle and biscuits will be given to the students. Students must reach the centres as per the time mentioned in their admit card - between 11.30 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. More than 700 students will sit for the the exam in some centres such as CEOA Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Kendriya Vidyalaya-Narimedu, and Mahatma Montessori Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Baba Building.