Over 10,000 participate in Tamirabharani cleaning work

Over 10,000 volunteers, including 7,500 students from more than 60 schools and colleges, participated in the mega Tamirabharani cleaning exercise organised along the 60 km-long watercourse of the perennial river from Kaliyaavoor to Punnaikaayal on Saturday.

Inaugurating the exercise at Kaliyaavoor, Collector Sandeep Nanduri said ‘Mission Clean Tamirabharani’, which was introduced in Tirunelveli district two years ago, has been extended to Thoothukudi district also where thorny bushes growing along the watercourse were removed by 105 heavy equipment, all sponsored by various organisations and associations.

On the third day of the task, over 10,000 volunteers participated in the work.

“Since the villagers living close to the river have been involved in the exercise in a big way, they have been entrusted with the assignment of growing trees along the banks of the river from where the thorny bushes have been removed. Even as the villagers are maintaining cleanliness along the watercourse, another round of cleaning operation will be taken up in February or March next year,” Mr. Sandeep said adding that the Marudhur and Srivaikundam check-dams will also be cleaned.

He said efforts have been taken to check dumping of garbage along the watercourse and flowing of domestic sewage into the river.