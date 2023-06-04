Over 1,000 kg of mangoes destroyed in raids by food safety officials in Thoothukudi district

June 04, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Officials of Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in Thoothukudi on Sunday destroyed over 1,000 kg of mangoes after they were found allegedly stocked in unauthorised godowns at Tiruchendur and Kayalpattinam by vendors.

Following a specific complaint, the officials conducted searches in the godowns in the two towns on Saturday and seized the fruits and destroyed them in dumper bins in the vicinity.

Speaking to reporters, FSSAI Designated Officer S, Mariappan said the standard operating procedure had been ignored by the vendors. The godowns were sealed as per the laws. It was a punishable offence as probe revealed that they had not taken the mandatory licence. Any person shall produce, store, transport and sell eatables or commodities such as fruits as per the guidelines laid out by the government.

The FSSAI officials in Tiruchendur and Kayalpattinam said thet use of ethylene was permitted to ripen the fruits only by using a gas chamber of through spray. The warehouse (storage point) had to be certified by FSSAI and only 75% of the space (carpet area) should be used for storing the fruits.

Prior to storage, the ethylene could be sprayed, but, at the same time, it should be ensured that there was ample space between the walls and the fruits kept for ripening on the floor. Spraying the ethylene directly on the fruits was not permitted and mixing it with water and sprinkling was also a violation, they added.

The officials appealed to the end users to wash the mangoes well in running water or at least keep them in water for at least an hour before consumption as the chemicals on the skin would get cleaned up.

The public can call 9444042322 for any specific complaints or write to https://foodsafety.tn.gov.in and the information shall be kept confidential.

The go-downs were sealed and the officials said the accused would be punished for not obtaining licence for carrying out such activities. For obtaining licence, the users should apply at https:foscos.fssai.gov.in, a press release said.