Over 100 vehicle users penalized in Madurai

December 09, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau

About 110 vehicle users were imposed fine amount to a tune of ₹14.61 lakh, for not adhering to the Motor Vehicles Rules, during an inspection carried out by the State transport authority officials in Madurai on Saturday. 

Fine was imposed on 25 goods vehicles for carrying extra load, 15 goods vehicles for carrying more than the stipulated number of people, 16 vehicles with no stop indicator, four vehicles with no permit, 23 vehicles with no fitness certificate and 48 vehicles with no pollution control certificate and driver licence, were caught by the officials. 

Further, 28 vehicles were seized and handed over to the respective regional transport offices. The transport department announced that it would conduct regular inspection and has instructed vehicles users to comply with the rules. 

