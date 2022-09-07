Over 100 tanks have ample water: Collector

RAMANATHAPURAM

At least 100 tanks along the Vaigai old ayacut area in Ramanathapuram district had adequate water for irrigation thanks to widespread rainfall and discharge from the Vaigai dam, said Collector Johny Tom Varghese here on Wednesday.

Visiting a few check dams and PWD/ panchayat maintained tanks at Paramakudi, Sakkarakottai and Parthibanoor, he said that it would benefit the farmers as they could plan well ahead for the ensuing crop season.

The district administration, for its part, has planned to ensure that there was no wastage of the rainwater. There was micro management planning at every stage. Officials monitored the flow of water from the time it entered the channels in the district and diverted it accordingly.

As much as 1,148 mcft of water was released from Vaigai dam for Ramanathapuram district between August 8 and 14. Similarly, 840 mcft was received between August 27 and Sept. 2 . The rainwater enhanced the inflow at Parthibanur along with the water from the dam. PWD engineers diverted it to nearby tanks to ensure that there was no wastage of water.

Mr. Varghese said that out of 104 tanks along the Vaigai old ayacut area, 14 had 75 to 100 % of storage, 37 tanks had 50-75 %, 32 tanks had 25-50% and 21 tanks had 25 % of storage. “This was something unheard of in the history of Ramanathapuram district in the recent past” and expressed the hope that the farmers would reap good yield from crops.

The Big Tank in Ramanathapuram reached six feet (maximum level 7.25 feet) two days ago and officials released more water into Sakkarakottai tank, the second biggest water body, to ensure that the tank did not surplus