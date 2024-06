Over 100 students who are yet to get admission in colleges petition Virudhunagar Collector

Over 100 students who have passed out of Plus Two but could not get admission in colleges participated in a special grievances redressal meeting held at Virudhunagar Collectorate on Thursday.

Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jeyaseelan, chaired the meeting held under Naan Mudhalvan scheme, in which the students were given awareness on the importance to pursue higher education and the government schemes and assistance being given to promote college education.

After receiving petitions from the students, the Collector enquired into the various problems encountered by individual students that remained a hurdle for them in joining the colleges.

Several students complained about their family situation, poor economic conditions and lack of right guidance in joining colleges.

Many students said that they could not join colleges as they could not get admission in the discipline of their choice.

The students were told about the Government schemes, concessions, incentives, increased job opportunities etc.

Chief Educational Officer Valarmathi, District Supply Officer Anitha, were among those who took part in the meeting.