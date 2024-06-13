GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 100 students who are yet to get admission in colleges petition Virudhunagar Collector

Published - June 13, 2024 08:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Over 100 students who have passed out of Plus Two but could not get admission in colleges participated in a special grievances redressal meeting held at Virudhunagar Collectorate on Thursday.

Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jeyaseelan, chaired the meeting held under Naan Mudhalvan scheme, in which the students were given awareness on the importance to pursue higher education and the government schemes and assistance being given to promote college education.

After receiving petitions from the students, the Collector enquired into the various problems encountered by individual students that remained a hurdle for them in joining the colleges.

Several students complained about their family situation, poor economic conditions and lack of right guidance in joining colleges.

Many students said that they could not join colleges as they could not get admission in the discipline of their choice.

The students were told about the Government schemes, concessions, incentives, increased job opportunities etc.

Chief Educational Officer Valarmathi, District Supply Officer Anitha, were among those who took part in the meeting.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.