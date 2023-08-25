HamberMenu
Over 100 saplings planted at Rajakoor to mark centenary celebrations of Karunanidhi

August 25, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Marking the centenary celebrations of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, officials of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board - Madurai division planted over 100 saplings at Rajakoor near here on Friday.

According to a press release, executive engineer D. Ashokan planted saplings on the 5.08 hectares in which officials and residents joined in. The officials explained the significance of growing trees and the usefulness of the green cover. Students from the Madurai Institute of Social Sciences also participated.

In continuation, sapling plantation programmes would be conducted in Karuthapuliyampatti and Therku Theru, Melur schemes of the TNUHDB, the release added.

