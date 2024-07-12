GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 100 passengers with fake tickets denied entry to Madurai airport; travel agent claimed to take them to Ayodhya

All the 106 passengers who had booked tickets in an Indigo flight through a travel agent in Salem to visit the Ayodhya temple, were stopped at the airport entrance

Published - July 12, 2024 09:54 pm IST - MADURAI

C. Palanivel Rajan

 

Over 100 passengers were denied entry to the Madurai airport on Friday by the airport authorities after they were found to be in possession of fake travel tickets.  

Police sources said all the 106 passengers who had booked tickets in an Indigo flight through a travel agent in Salem to visit the Ayodhya temple, were stopped at the airport entrance. They were supposed to start their journey from Madurai and go to Ayodhya through Delhi and Varanasi. The travel agent had collected ₹30,000 a person for travel, accommodation, and other expenses.

The tickets were found to be fake and hence they were not eligible to travel, the sources added. Further, of the 106 passengers, 12 were from Dindigul and the rest from Salem. They were all brought in a bus to the airport, according to the sources. 

Police sources said, the airport authorities found the tickets to be fake while cross-checking with their database. Those who booked the tickets must have cancelled them which obviously made the tickets in the hands of the passengers invalid, the sources added.

When the passengers contacted the travel agent, he, who happened to have arranged air travel for customers for the first time, had no idea. He explained that he had booked the tickets through another person and doubted him for the fiasco.

While the flight was scheduled to depart from Madurai at 8 a.m., the passengers stayed on at the airport till noon, since the confusion over the tickets remained unsolved.

Following an assurance given by the travel agent that he would make travel arrangements on July 18, the passengers preferred not to register any complaint against the company and the owner, the police source said.

