Over 1 tonne of ration rice seized

A flour mill owner was arrested for illegal possession of over 1 tonne of ration rice, kept for distribution through the Public Distribution System, near here on Monday.
According to the officials of the Dindigul unit of Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department (CS-CID), the accused was identified as L. Anandan (52) of Dindigul.
Acting on a tip off, a team led by Inspector R. Geetha, conducted a raid in Nagal Nagar and found 21 bags of ration rice, each containing around 50 kg. A case was registered and he was booked under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Scheduled Commodities (Regulation of Distribution by Card System) Order, 1982, and the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.
