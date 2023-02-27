HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 1 tonne of ration rice seized

February 27, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A flour mill owner was arrested for illegal possession of over 1 tonne of ration rice, kept for distribution through the Public Distribution System, near here on Monday.

According to the officials of the Dindigul unit of Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department (CS-CID), the accused was identified as L. Anandan (52) of Dindigul.

Acting on a tip off, a team led by Inspector R. Geetha, conducted a raid in Nagal Nagar and found 21 bags of ration rice, each containing around 50 kg. A case was registered and he was booked under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Scheduled Commodities (Regulation of Distribution by Card System) Order, 1982, and the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.