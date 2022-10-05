Over ₹1 lakh worth banned tobacco products seized

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
October 05, 2022 16:52 IST

Over ₹1 lakh worth of banned tobacco products were seized from a car by Vedasandur police on Tuesday.

The seizure was made from a car, driven by an unidentified person near a spinning mill on Karur-Dindigul main road. Preliminary investigation revealed that the speeding car hit a van driver, Perumal of Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the police, 335 kg of banned tobacco products worth ₹1,81,944 was seized from the car.

Based on the complaint lodged by Perumal, a case has been registered. Police are on the lookout for the car driver who is currently at large.

