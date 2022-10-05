Madurai

Over ₹1 lakh worth banned tobacco products seized

Over ₹1 lakh worth of banned tobacco products were seized from a car by Vedasandur police on Tuesday.

The seizure was made from a car, driven by an unidentified person near a spinning mill on Karur-Dindigul main road. Preliminary investigation revealed that the speeding car hit a van driver, Perumal of Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the police, 335 kg of banned tobacco products worth ₹1,81,944 was seized from the car.

Based on the complaint lodged by Perumal, a case has been registered. Police are on the lookout for the car driver who is currently at large.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 5, 2022 4:55:04 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/over-1-lakh-worth-banned-tobacco-products-seized/article65971630.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY