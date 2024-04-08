Over 1 lakh SHG members draw rangoli to create voter awareness

April 08, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Over 1 lakh members of the self-help groups drew mega election awareness rangoli in various parts of the district on Monday.

In the presence of District Collector and Returning Officer for Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency K.P. Karthikeyan and Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner and the Assistant Returning Officer for the segment Thakare Shubham Dnyadeorao, the SHG women drew the rangoli at Nadukallur Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School on Monday.

The rangoli appealed to every voter to cast the vote in the elections to be held on April 19 and even requested the migrated population to go to their native places to exercise their franchise.

“Over 1 lakh SHG women drew election awareness rangoli in various parts of the district on Monday as we are keen on ensuring cent per cent polling in the Parliamentary election. We are concentrating on the areas where poll percentage in the past was relatively low and organising awareness events in a sustained fashion,” said Dr. Karthikeyan, who inaugurated the voter awareness signature campaign.

Kanna Karuppaiah, Revenue Divisional Officer, Tirunelveli, and Ilakkuvan, Project Director (Mahalir Thittam), and Selvan, tahsildar (disaster management), were present.