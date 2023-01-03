Over 1 lakh job seekers expected to take part in 70th mega private job fair to be held in Madurai, says Minister

January 03, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MADURAI

Over 1 lakh job seekers are expected to participate in the 70th mega private job fair to be held in Madurai. We aim to bring in at least 500 private firms to participate in the fair, said Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan on Tuesday.

He presided over a meeting with the heads of various government departments in the district to review the preparations to be made ahead of the fair in the presence of Minister for Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy.

The fair is to be jointly organised by the district administration, District Employment and Career Guidance Centre and Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihoods Mission. It is to be held in the first week of February, said officials.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr. Ganesan said that over 1.15 lakh people have got jobs through similar camps held in 69 places across the State so far. “We aim to facilitate around 1 lakh job seekers to land jobs every year,” he added.

“The employers at the fair will provide jobs with a minimum salary of ₹15,000 per month. Further, we are monitoring if those who were already employed through these camps continue to work in the companies without difficulties,” he said.

The Minister said that they would keep continuing to hold similar camps in the future to uphold the objective of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to remove the issue of unemployment among the educated youth in the State. He added necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety and security of the migrant workers who are hired on contract basis.

He directed the officials on the steps that needed to be taken, which included to create awareness of the fair among students pursuing their final year in arts and science, and polytechnic colleges, and those doing courses in ITIs, to set up information boards bearing details on prospective job seekers at prominent places among others.

Commissioner of Employment and Training K. Veera Raghava Rao, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel and others were present.