Over 1 lakh candidates appear for Group II exam in southern districts

Over a lakh candidates appeared for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s Group II examination held in four southern districts on Saturday.

In Tirunelveli district, 25,297 candidates appeared for the examination in 113 centres across the district, which had 13 flying squads moving around. Collector V. Vishnu visited the examination centre at Bharathiyar Government Higher Secondary School in Veeravanallur

In Thoothukudi district, 26,459 candidates took the exam in 105 centres.

In Kanniyakumari district, 30,754 candidates took the examination in 128 centres across the district. Collector M. Aravind and TNPSC Member Paulsamy visited the exam centre at Good Shepherd Matriculation Higher Secondary School on Holy Cross College Road.

Mr. Aravind said 10 flying squads were on the move to check malpractices.

In Tenkasi district, 23,953 candidates took the examination in 57 centres.