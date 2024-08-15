ADVERTISEMENT

Welfare measures worth over ₹1 crore disbursed in Thoothukudi

Updated - August 15, 2024 07:20 pm IST

Published - August 15, 2024 07:19 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

School students perform at a cultural programme to mark Independence Day in Thoothukudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Collector G. Lakshmipathy inspects the police parade in Thoothukudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Collector G. Lakshmipathy hoisted the national flag and honoured the outstanding government employees for their service during the 78th Independence Day celebrations held at Tharuvai Grounds here on Thursday.

 After hoisting the national flag, Mr. Lakshmipathy inspected the guard of honour of the police and took salute from the police, fire and rescue services personnel, NCC cadets and the home guards along with Superintendent of Police Albert John.

 The Collector honoured the writers from the district and 226 persons from various government departments with certificates for their meritorious service to the public and disbursed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹1.14 crore to 51 beneficiaries.

 Amidst thunderous applause, the Collector honoured the wives of Naik Joseph Roosvelt and Havildar M. Balasubramanian, who were killed in action.

 Students from various schools enthralled the spectators with cultural events.

 Additional Collector (Development) R. Aishwarya, District Revenue Officer S. Ajay Srinivasan, ASP, Thoothukudi, Kelkar Subramanya Balchandra, Revenue Divisional Officer, Thoothukudi M. Prabhu and the police officers participated in the celebration.

 Since Mayor Jegan Periyasamy and Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan had gone to Chennai to receive the second best corporation award from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Independence Day celebrations were not organised in a big way in the urban civic body this year while the celebrations were organised in the zonal offices as usual.

 “We had originally planned to organize the Independence Day celebrations in a very big way by installing a 100-feet-tall mast on the Corporation office premises. Even as work was afoot to hoist the national flag on the new towering mast, the Mayor and the Commissioner had to go to Chennai to receive the award. Hence, the national flag was hoisted on the pole atop the Corporation’s administrative building on Thursday morning while the celebrations were held in zonal offices as usual,” said a Corporation official.

 Condemning it in a statement, BJP Thoothukudi south district president R. Chithrangathan urged the District Collector to take “due action” in this connection.

