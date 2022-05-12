Outstanding nurses honoured

TIRUNELVELI

World Nurses Day was celebrated in all government hospitals, medical college hospitals, primary health centres and government hospitals in the district on Thursday.

After offering floral tribute to the portrait of Florence Nightingale, the English nurse remembered for her dedicated service during the Crimean War, the nurses of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, holding candles, took an oath to serve their patients in the best possible manner.

Collector K. Senthil Raj recalled the stupendous round-the-clock services of the nurses when COVID-19 unleashed panic everywhere with huge number deaths due to the deadly viral infection at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital. Even though a good number of nurses tested positive for COVID-19 as they had to serve the patients and some of them lost their lives to the viral infection, they returned to duty once they recovered from the infection.

“It was possible for you as you love your profession with utmost dedication. Like Florence Nightingale, who started the world’s first nursing school in England and served up to his fragile age of 90, I request every nurse to give their best to ensure the speedy recovery of your patients,” he said and honoured the nurses who had served 25 and 35 years.

Dean, TKMCH, D. Nehru, Resident Medical Officer Silas Jayamani, renowned neuro surgeon Raja Vignesh and senior doctors of TKMCH were present.

Similar celebrations were organised in Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam in Nagercoil and government hospitals in Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts in which outstanding nurses were honoured with momentoes.