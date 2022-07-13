Outreach programme on filing specified financial transactions held in Madurai

An outreach programme on how to file Specified Financial Transactions (SFTs) online and rectify the defects while filing the SFTs was held for Sub-Registrars and the staff of the Registration Department, Madurai Region, here on Tuesday.

The programme was designed with the objective to focus on the filing of Form 61 and Form 61 A with regard to SFTs by Sub-Registrar Offices and their staff. A step-by-step process with guidance was shown to the Sub-Registrars and the staff.

The outreach programme was conducted by Income Tax Officer (Intelligence and Criminal Investigation) M. Karunanithi. Assistant Registrar A. Ramesh and Chartered Accountant S. L. Sethu Madhavan briefed the participants about the process involved. SROs and staff of the Registration Department, Madurai attended the event.