Outfit’s office-bearer found dead

THENI

The Tamizh Puligal district deputy secretary Thirunavukarasu, 35, was found dead with multiple injuries in a pay-and-use public toilet at Angurpalayam under Cumbum south police station limits on Monday night.

Following a complaint from the victim’s wife Jothimani, 28, the police have registered a case of murder.

Superintendent of Police Dongre Pravin Umesh visited Cumbum south police station. The police secured two suspects.

Meanwhile, as the news spread, relatives of the victim gathered and police pickets were posted. The body was sent to Theni Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

The police said Thirunavukarasu had taken the public toilet on contract from Cumbum municipality.