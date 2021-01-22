Outfit puts forth demands

22 January 2021 22:44 IST

Madurai

The Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Kootamaippu has passed a series of 14 resolutions and urged the Centre and the State government to implement the demands, including bringing the 64 sub-castes under the Adi Dravidar community. The forum said the resolutions passed will be submitted to the Chief Minister, in a press meet here on Friday.

The Chairman of the forum Dr. M. Muthuramalingam, a retired Chief Medical Officer, said the demands also included the retrieval of the panchami lands, action to be initiated against those who had encroached on these lands.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that with the government set to take caste-based census, the sub-castes should be included under Adi Dravidar community. The 18 % reservation for the Scheduled Caste must be increased to 21 %.

Mr. Muthuramalingam said that all the political parties must field candidates from the Adi Dravidar community in the upcoming Assembly elections and members of the community must be considered for the key portfolios in the cabinet.

The reservation in government jobs has not been implemented properly and steps must be taken to ensure adequate opportunity is given. A special component plan must be worked out for budget allocation for the development of the Adi Dravidar community and the SC/ST Vigilance and Monitoring Committee headed by the Chief Minister must be meet periodically, members of the forum demanded.