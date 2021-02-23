Madurai

Outfit protests against fuel price hike

Members of Social Democratic Trade Union stage a demonstration in Madurai on Tuesday.  

Madurai

Scores of members of Social Democratic Trade Union on Tuesday staged a demonstration here protesting against the continuous increase in price of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

The protest being held as part of the party’s State-wide programme was led by its State general secretary Abdul Sikkander.

The speakers at the demonstration demanded that the Centre should bring down the excise duty on fuel to spare the common man from the burden of the fuel price hike.

They condemned that even when the international price of crude oil was coming down, the Centre kept increasing the taxes.

The fuel price hike has come at a time when the general public were already suffering from job loss due to lockdown. The people were already suffering due to increase in price of essential commodities.

Autorickshaw drivers pulled an auto with a rope to depict the sufferings of the common man.

Social Democratic Party of India leaders Sikkander, Shahul Hameed, Bilaldeen, Moorthi and Yousuf took part in the protest.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 23, 2021 8:04:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/outfit-protests-against-fuel-price-hike/article33915687.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY