Outfit protests against fuel price hike

Madurai
Scores of members of Social Democratic Trade Union on Tuesday staged a demonstration here protesting against the continuous increase in price of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.
The protest being held as part of the party’s State-wide programme was led by its State general secretary Abdul Sikkander.
The speakers at the demonstration demanded that the Centre should bring down the excise duty on fuel to spare the common man from the burden of the fuel price hike.
They condemned that even when the international price of crude oil was coming down, the Centre kept increasing the taxes.
The fuel price hike has come at a time when the general public were already suffering from job loss due to lockdown. The people were already suffering due to increase in price of essential commodities.
Autorickshaw drivers pulled an auto with a rope to depict the sufferings of the common man.
Social Democratic Party of India leaders Sikkander, Shahul Hameed, Bilaldeen, Moorthi and Yousuf took part in the protest.
