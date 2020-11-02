Outfit flays abolition of reservation for OBC students

Members of Adi Tamilar Peravai stage a demonstration in Tirunelveli on Monday.

Members of Adi Tamilar Peravai staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate here on Monday condemning the abolition of reservation for the other backward community students in education and employment by the BJP-led Union Government.

The protesters also condemned the Tamil Nadu Government for being mute to the Centre and for not protesting against “killing” of opportunities for students from these community.

The protesters said the BJP-led government at the Centre had buried the dreams of such students. The Bill ensuring 7.50% reservation to the government school students was allowed to gather dust by the Governor.

Moreover, the employment opportunities in Tamil Nadu are being given to north Indians following the pressure exerted by the BJP. Even as educationally and technically qualified Tamil youths have been left unemployed, the vacancies in the government departments in Tamil Nadu are being filled up with the north Indian youths, the protesters alleged.

The protesters were led by Ilaiyaraja, organising secretary of Adi Tamilar Peravai’s Tirunelveli city district.