Outer Harbour Development will help VOC port handle transshipment and Gateway Container Traffic

February 28, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The 50-year-old V.O. Chidambaranar Port with 13 berths, one of India’s 12 major ports, majorly handles dry bulk and container cargo and can accommodate vessels with a maximum draught of 14.20 meters and a maximum Length overall (LoA) of 290 meters.

In the fiscal year 2022-23, VOC Port, situated just 129 nautical miles from the international mainline shipping route connecting the far east with the western region, successfully managed a cargo throughput of 38.04 million metric tonnes.

Currently, the port has container handling capacity of 1.02 MTEUs, with utilisation at approximately 0.8 MTEUs, equating to an 80% utilisation rate. Further, with evolving sizes of vessels, infrastructure is required to accommodate large vessels and to align with the global shipping trends, ensuring the port’s competitiveness.

VOC Port has a container turn-around time of 18 hours and the least dwell time among the major / non-major ports in India. Positioned strategically, the port benefits from proximity to over 16 Container Freight Stations (CFS) within 10 km radius.

The port is set to emerge as South India’s exclusive hub for Green Hydrogen and Offshore Wind Power. With this advancement, the demand for transportation of windmill accessories, solar panels, and other renewable energy equipment and logistics services will augment the future container traffic.

“To address the existing infrastructure challenges of the Inner Harbour and ensure preparedness for the future to handle transshipment and Gateway Container Traffic, the development of the Outer Harbour has commenced at the VOC Port,” say the Port authorities.

The Outer Harbour proposal comprises the development of two Container Terminals (CT 1 and CT 2) of quay length of 1,000 meters each. Mechanization of these terminals is planned to efficiently handle container cargoes, providing a combined capacity of 4 MTEUs. To facilitate the navigation for vessels with a draught of approximately 18 meters, capital dredging is proposed to achieve depths of (-)18.9 meters in the terminal and Outer Harbour basin and (-)19.4 meters in the approach channel. The total dredging quantity is estimated at 18.48 million cubic meters, which will be reclaimed and an area of about 100 hectares will be created and be repurposed for backup area for CT 1 and CT 2.

The total project cost is estimated at ₹7,805.95 crore (Stage I: ₹4,494.46 crores; Stage II: ₹2,561.49 crore; Stage III: ₹750 crore) approximately.

The project is proposed to be executed through Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode on a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) basis. A private developer / operator will be selected through an international competitive bidding process. The selected concessionaire will be responsible for designing, building, financing, operating and maintaining the Project under a concession agreement to be executed between the Concessionaire (Operator) and the Concession Authority for a period of 45 years.

“With the evolving trends in the maritime industry, dimensions of container vessels, viz. length, beam, and draught have increased considerably. To cater to this pivotal shift and to adeptly handle present and forthcoming vessels, the development of an Outer Harbour becomes imperative,” the officials prescribe.

The proposed development at VOC Port is initially to cater to the immense Gateway Traffic potential in the hinterland and would build up for future transshipment volumes as well. Further, VOC port’s road and rail connectivity would help in the seamless movement of Gateway Traffic.

“The envisioned development at VOC Port plays a pivotal role in realizing the objectives outlined in Maritime India Vision 2030 (MIV-2030). It will facilitate in attracting both Indian and regional transshipment traffic, reducing revenue loss, optimizing logistics, ensuring export security and serving as a gateway to global trade dominance,” the officials say.

Furthermore, the Outer Harbour’s development will facilitate the attainment of maximum draft capacity, reaching up to 18 meter, enabling the handling of deep-draft vessels of up to 22,000 TEUs. Additionally, it will augment capacity by 4 MTEUs, specifically catering to mainline vessels and gateway cargoes.