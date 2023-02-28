ADVERTISEMENT

Outdoor book reading session thrills school students

February 28, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A book reading session under way at Gandhi Memorial Museum in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An outdoor book reading session by the Chapter of Book Guild of Madurai at Guhan Matriculation Higher Secondary School was conducted at Gandhi Memorial Museum here on Tuesday.

Retired Principal R. Raja Govindasamy inaugurated the session and urged the children to keep reading books.

A total of 50 students, studying in Class VI to VIII, took joy in sitting under the shade of trees on the premises with books of their choice in hand. Books — moral stories, fables, fiction, non-fiction, etc. — were read by them between 10 a.m. and 12 noon.

They also listened to the first few chapters of Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan in a podcast, said A. Sambavi, coordinator of the Guild.

Noting that reading books was a way to gain knowledge and learn about life through others’ experience, she said book reading habit must start young.

“The students loved the reading session and many of them have promised to try writing their own stories. Children getting familiar with the joy of reading is very essential,” she added.

The session also aimed at creating an awareness among the public of the importance of book reading. Book Guild’s founder Nicholas Francis was present.

