‘Our State Our Taste’ in Nagercoil on June 12

The preliminary round of the third edition of The Hindu’s Our State Our Taste, a culinary talent hunt to identify the cooking champion of Tamil Nadu, will be held at Hotel Vijayetha on W.C.C. Road, Nagercoil, on June 12 from 10 a.m.

The preliminary rounds are being conducted at 20 locations across Tamil Nadu and the grand finale will be held in Chennai on July 23. The first prize is ₹1 lakh, the second prize ₹60,000 and the third prize is ₹40,000.

The participants can cook vegetarian, non-vegetarian food, breakfast, snacks or desserts. A minimum of two dishes should be prepared and one must represent the flavour of Tamil Nadu with ‘Namba Ooru Namba Savorit Pasta’ and brought to the venue.

Additional points will be given to the participants who prepare the dish with RKG Ghee, Cardia Advanced Groundnut Oil, Savorit, Madhuram Rice, LG Asafoetida, Naga Food Products and Everest Masala. The participants must bring the used product wrappers to the venue.

A panel of judges, headed by chef K. Damodharan (Chef Damu), will select the three best cooks from the preliminary rounds for the grand finale.

Those interested could register on bit.ly/OSOT2022.

They can also send an SMS or a WhatsApp message with the format ‘Name<space>City<space>Dish name’ to 9941255695 or call the contact number.

Vidiem Kitchen Appliances is the title sponsor of the cooking contest. The event is hosted by The Hindu. The contest is powered by Savorit and Madhuram Rice, in association with RKG Ghee and Cardia Advanced Groundnut Oil. LG Asafoetida is the asafoetida partner and Naga Food is the associate partner. Divinity Partner is ITC Mangaldeep and Spices partner is Everest Masala.

Banking partner of the event is Karur Vysya Bank, magazine partner is Aval Vikatan, media partner is Hindu Tamil Thisai. GEC partner is Kalaignar TV and News Channel partner is Kalaignar Seidhigal.