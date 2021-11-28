Our priority now is to drain rainwater from low-lying areas: monitoring officer

TIRUNELVELI

28 November 2021 18:20 IST

Strict action will be taken to remove encroachment by private people, she says

Draining rainwater from low-lying areas and temporary restoration of badly damaged roads with filling of debris would be accorded top priority now, said District Monitoring Officer Apoorva here on Sunday.

Ms. Apoorva, accompanied by Collector V. Vishnu, Corporation Commissioner Vishnu Chandran and other officials, inspected many affected areas in the city and peripheries.

Speaking to reporters, Ms. Apoorva said with dry spell prevailing now, restoration works had picked up momentum. For the time being, the objective was to clear encroachment on waterbodies and carry out repair works, which would give relief to vehicle users.

Asked about the long-term plan, she said it might be suggested to authorities not to carry out digging work across all wards in the city. For instance, underground drainage works would be taken up for short distances of about three km. Upon completion, the next three km could be covered for laying pipes. However, the idea would be taken up for discussion with the supervisory executives at the ground level before taking a final call.

Desilting of tanks would be accorded priority as conservation was important. Above all, storm water drainage was also a must. With the northeast monsoon remaining active, residents might have understood the importance of water bodies and hoped to keep them intact.

Asked about the assessment of crop damage in the district, Ms, Apoorva said it would begin soon. “We are waiting for the water to drain in the fields. Preliminary works had already begun.”

When scribes complained about the nonchalant attitude of some senior officials in the Corporation due to which people suffered, she said the administration had been doing things. A lot of new construction was coming up under the Smart City initiatives. Hence, there were bound to be inconveniences. Not that no work was carried out.

“Now, we have received the funds. With proper planning, under the leadership of the Collector and the civic chief, works will be implemented. Strict action will be taken to remove encroachment by private people,” she added.