Madurai

Our Lady of Snows Basilica’s ‘Golden Car Festival’ to be held next year

Thousands of devotees witness the Car festival at Our Lady of Snows Shrine Basilica in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N
Special Correspondent THOOTHUKUDI August 05, 2022 21:16 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 21:16 IST

The ‘Golden Car Festival’ of Our Lady of Snows Basilica will be held on August 5 next year in view of the centenary year of Thoothukudi Roman Catholic Diocese.

 Announcing this during the Holy Mass celebrated at the shrine on Friday, the final day of the annual festival, Bishop of Thoothukudi RC Diocese Most Rev. Stephen Antony, in the midst of chiming of church bells, said the last ‘Golden Car Festival’ of Our Lady of Snows, was held in 2013 and the first ‘Golden Car Festival’ was conducted in 1806.

